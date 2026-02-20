Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit, says official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
