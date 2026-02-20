Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrests Four in AI Summit Protest: A Deeper Conspiracy?

Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress members for protesting at the AI Impact Summit, scrutinizing a possible larger conspiracy. The protest involved 'shirtless' demonstrations against the government and the India-US deal. Security personnel faced scuffles as protesters entered the venue through QR codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:17 IST
Delhi Police Arrests Four in AI Summit Protest: A Deeper Conspiracy?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police made arrests following a protest at the AI Impact Summit, involving members of the Indian Youth Congress. The demonstration allegedly targeted the Indian government and the India-US deal.

The protest, described as 'shirtless,' featured T-shirts with imagery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Four accused have been identified as Youth Congress representatives from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

Officials continue to investigate a potential larger conspiracy as scuffles broke out between security and protesters who entered using QR codes. The case highlights tensions between political factions during high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026