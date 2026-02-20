Delhi Police Arrests Four in AI Summit Protest: A Deeper Conspiracy?
Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress members for protesting at the AI Impact Summit, scrutinizing a possible larger conspiracy. The protest involved 'shirtless' demonstrations against the government and the India-US deal. Security personnel faced scuffles as protesters entered the venue through QR codes.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police made arrests following a protest at the AI Impact Summit, involving members of the Indian Youth Congress. The demonstration allegedly targeted the Indian government and the India-US deal.
The protest, described as 'shirtless,' featured T-shirts with imagery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Four accused have been identified as Youth Congress representatives from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.
Officials continue to investigate a potential larger conspiracy as scuffles broke out between security and protesters who entered using QR codes. The case highlights tensions between political factions during high-profile events.
