Journalist Accused of Extortion in Legal Case

A journalist has come under fire for allegedly extorting money from a legal professional. The police have registered a case after advocate Cash Kumar Singh filed a complaint.

Rajesh Mishra, the journalist in question, has been accused by Singh of threatening him, leading to him allegedly extorting Rs 22,500.

Authorities are currently working to apprehend Mishra as they investigate the charges leveled against him. The case has attracted significant attention in the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)