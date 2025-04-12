Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism

In the wake of the violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Suvendu Adhikari has called for the National Investigation Agency to take charge of the inquiry. The Leader of Opposition's request comes after agitators vandalized railway properties, disrupting train operations for approximately six hours.

The BJP leader highlighted the proximity of Murshidabad to Bangladesh as a reason for the NIA's involvement, suggesting that the agency is well-equipped to manage the sensitive nature of these incidents. He emphasized the need to uncover the faces of those orchestrating the unrest behind the scenes.

Additional arrests have been made as West Bengal's BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, pointed to potential fundamentalist influences in the violence. Allegations of targeting a specific community were raised amid suspended communications, prompting a call for enhanced transparency in handling the situation. Criticism was directed at Trinamool Congress leaders for their alleged silence on the violence, while Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of sowing communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)