Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, urged a transfer of the vandalism investigation against Waqf (Amendment) Act protesters to the National Investigation Agency. Violent demonstrations disrupted train services for six hours in Murshidabad. BJP leaders suspect external fundamentalist involvement, with internet and communications suspended in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:23 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Suvendu Adhikari has called for the National Investigation Agency to take charge of the inquiry. The Leader of Opposition's request comes after agitators vandalized railway properties, disrupting train operations for approximately six hours.

The BJP leader highlighted the proximity of Murshidabad to Bangladesh as a reason for the NIA's involvement, suggesting that the agency is well-equipped to manage the sensitive nature of these incidents. He emphasized the need to uncover the faces of those orchestrating the unrest behind the scenes.

Additional arrests have been made as West Bengal's BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, pointed to potential fundamentalist influences in the violence. Allegations of targeting a specific community were raised amid suspended communications, prompting a call for enhanced transparency in handling the situation. Criticism was directed at Trinamool Congress leaders for their alleged silence on the violence, while Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of sowing communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025