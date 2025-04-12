Beware: Cyber Crime Wing Warns Against Online Investment Fraud

The Cyber Crime Wing of the local police has issued urgent advisories to help the public steer clear of cyber fraud. Key recommendations include cross-verifying news items and exercising caution before clicking on dubious links.

Officials have alerted the community against falling for unverified investment schemes and trading platforms, even those seemingly endorsed by celebrities. Recent social media trends involving fake headlines associated with public figures like singer Shreya Ghoshal and prominent politicians pose substantial risks to users.

The department is actively patrolling social media, taking swift action against fraudulent activities. As of now, 25 'X' handles and 38 related websites have been suspended. Individuals are encouraged to report suspicious activities via the Cyber Crime toll-free number or the official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)