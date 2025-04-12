US Domestic News: From Measles Outbreaks to Legal Battles

The Texas health department has reported a significant rise in measles cases, counting 541 instances, an increase from previous numbers. The outbreak has notably affected Gaines County, as the U.S. continues to grapple with the disease's spread.

In a significant policy shift, U.S. military academies are ending race-based considerations in admissions, a move noted in recent court filings. This follows pressure from groups advocating for race-neutral policies in education.

President Trump's administration is embroiled in numerous legal skirmishes this week. From a lawsuit challenging sanctions on law firms to a deportation green light for a Palestinian student, the legal landscape remains volatile and contentious.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has declined to restrict immigration enforcement in religious venues, a setback for several religious groups seeking protection from such actions.

In Maine, a potential loss of federal school funding looms as state policies on transgender athletes clash with administration mandates.

Finally, Trump's ambitious trade agenda is underway with high-pressure negotiations looming over 90 proposed trade agreements, expected to navigate complex international relations.

