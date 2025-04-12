Unmasking a Fraud: The Fake Cardiologist's Tale

Police in Prayagraj have unravelled a complex web of deceit involving a man posing as a cardiologist named Narendra Yadav, also known as Narendra John Camm. The superintendent confirmed that Yadav had adopted an alias following an FIR in Noida in 2013. A recent operation revealed forged documents and medical seals at his residence.

Yadav's arrest, carried out on Monday, follows allegations of forgery and potential convictions linked to the deaths of seven patients at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh. His family in Kanpur claims he cut ties in 1999, and police are investigating his claims of studying in the UK.

The Damoh police are coordinating with police headquarters to authorize a polygraph test. Meanwhile, an earlier case in April alleged that Yadav wielded a fake medical degree. The National Human Rights Commission is also examining the situation following complaints of patient casualties under Yadav's care.

