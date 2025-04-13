Tragic Family Suicide in Gujarat: Unveiling the Mystery
A Gujarat family attempted suicide by consuming poison. The farmer and his wife died while their children survived and are stable. The exact motive remains unknown as investigations continue.
In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, a farmer and his wife died after they and their three teenaged children reportedly ingested poison in a suspected suicide attempt, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred in Vadali town with the precise motive for the drastic action still unclear, informing a deeper investigation by law enforcement.
The family was rushed for emergency medical treatment, with the farmer succumbing on Saturday evening and his wife passing away early Sunday. Their children, however, are recovering under medical supervision. Authorities have initiated a formal probe into the circumstances surrounding the event.
