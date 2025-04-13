Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide in Gujarat: Unveiling the Mystery

A Gujarat family attempted suicide by consuming poison. The farmer and his wife died while their children survived and are stable. The exact motive remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarkantha | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:05 IST
Tragic Family Suicide in Gujarat: Unveiling the Mystery
Farmer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, a farmer and his wife died after they and their three teenaged children reportedly ingested poison in a suspected suicide attempt, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred in Vadali town with the precise motive for the drastic action still unclear, informing a deeper investigation by law enforcement.

The family was rushed for emergency medical treatment, with the farmer succumbing on Saturday evening and his wife passing away early Sunday. Their children, however, are recovering under medical supervision. Authorities have initiated a formal probe into the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025