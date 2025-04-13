Left Menu

Arrest Warrants Issued in Bangladesh: Notable Figures in Corruption Scandal

A Bangladeshi court issued arrest warrants for ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister, and others on land acquisition corruption charges. The Anti-Corruption Commission filed multiple chargesheets, leading to April court reviews. Hasina, ousted by a mass uprising, currently resides in India. High-profile individuals face allegations of abusing political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, a Bangladeshi court has issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and other prominent figures in connection with alleged illegal land acquisitions. This move follows a series of charges filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) concerning the misuse of political power.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain's decision comes after reviewing chargesheets presented by the ACC. These documents outline allegations of corruption and political influence in plot allocation, leading to the court's order against 53 individuals, including high-profile names like British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq.

As the court prepares to examine the execution of these arrest orders by late April, the situation marks a critical juncture in Bangladesh's ongoing struggle with corruption and political accountability. Hasina, currently residing in India after her regime was overthrown by a student-led uprising, remains at the center of these legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

