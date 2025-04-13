Rakesh Tikait Calls for Farmers' Assembly Over Land Acquisition Issues
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced a farmers' meeting in Prayagraj to address irregularities in land acquisition. He criticized the exploitation of land laws and noted the discrimination in land measurement requests. Tikait also commented on law and order issues in Uttar Pradesh.
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced a significant farmers' meeting scheduled in Prayagraj on May 8 to discuss concerns regarding land acquisition irregularities.
Tikait highlighted the rampant exploitation under the guise of land acquisition. He emphasized the biased approach towards land measurement, where businessmen's applications receive preferential treatment, causing distress to farmers.
In addition, Tikait commented on the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in connection to recent murders in Prayagraj, and stressed the need for a broader movement.
