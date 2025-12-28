Left Menu

Opposition Leader Criticizes Punjab Government Over Law and Order Crisis

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, accusing him of overseeing a collapse in law and order while misleading the public with empty claims of effective policing.

Bajwa, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, highlighted a surge in targeted killings and extortion, blaming the AAP government for failing to protect citizens. He claimed that criminals act without fear, with businesses operating under duress.

Bajwa condemned Mann, who also manages the home ministry, for failing to take responsibility. He noted persistent drug abuse among the youth, undermining Mann's declared efforts. Bajwa called for genuine governance over propaganda, urging for safety, rule of law, and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

