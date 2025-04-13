Left Menu

Macron Condemns Russian Missile Strike in Sumy

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Russia for a missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire. Macron asserted that Russia is solely responsible for continuing the conflict, showing disdain for human life and international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly condemned Russia's recent missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, marking a significant escalation in international calls for a ceasefire.

In a strong-worded statement on the social media platform X, Macron emphasized that it is Russia who wants this ongoing war, defying global diplomatic efforts and international law.

Macron's remarks underscore the international frustration with Russian actions, highlighting their disregard for human life and diplomatic overtures attempted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

