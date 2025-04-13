Macron Condemns Russian Missile Strike in Sumy
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Russia for a missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire. Macron asserted that Russia is solely responsible for continuing the conflict, showing disdain for human life and international diplomacy.
French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly condemned Russia's recent missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, marking a significant escalation in international calls for a ceasefire.
In a strong-worded statement on the social media platform X, Macron emphasized that it is Russia who wants this ongoing war, defying global diplomatic efforts and international law.
Macron's remarks underscore the international frustration with Russian actions, highlighting their disregard for human life and diplomatic overtures attempted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
