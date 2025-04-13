Clashes Erupt Over Waqf Act Amendments in Assam

In Cachar district of Assam, clashes broke out as protestors took to the streets against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday. The demonstrators hurled stones, and the police responded with a baton charge to disperse the crowd, according to a senior official.

The district quickly implemented prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, preventing the assembly of five or more people without permission and banning unauthorized demonstrations.

Assam's Chief Minister mentioned that intelligence reports had indicated potential disruptions by the minority community against the new legislation, and police forces acted swiftly to control the situation. No arrests have been reported yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)