Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Waqf Act Amendments in Assam

In Assam's Cachar district, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police. Authorities responded by imposing strict prohibitory measures to prevent further unrest, banning public gatherings and unapproved protests. The Chief Minister cited intelligence reports suggesting potential disturbances during these protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:48 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Waqf Act Amendments in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Cachar district of Assam, clashes broke out as protestors took to the streets against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday. The demonstrators hurled stones, and the police responded with a baton charge to disperse the crowd, according to a senior official.

The district quickly implemented prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, preventing the assembly of five or more people without permission and banning unauthorized demonstrations.

Assam's Chief Minister mentioned that intelligence reports had indicated potential disruptions by the minority community against the new legislation, and police forces acted swiftly to control the situation. No arrests have been reported yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025