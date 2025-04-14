Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strike Shatters Peace Efforts in Ukraine

A missile attack in Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in 34 deaths and 117 injuries, marking the deadliest strike in the country this year. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy demands a strong international response, highlighting Russia's aggression against civilians and questioning the effectiveness of peace negotiations involving US President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 00:47 IST
On Sunday, two Russian ballistic missiles hit Sumy, a northern Ukrainian city, killing 34 people and wounding 117, making it the deadliest attack in Ukraine this year. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, called for a strong international response to Russia's aggression.

The strike occurred on Palm Sunday, with bodies scattered near a destroyed bus and burned vehicles. Zelenskiy criticized the attacks on ordinary citizens. The incident prompted condemnation from leaders in Britain, Germany, and Italy, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed condolences.

The Ukrainian administration has been in ongoing talks with the Kremlin, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to establish peace. Despite these efforts, Russia continues its military aggression. The city of Sumy announced three days of mourning, while Russian authorities deny targeting civilians.

