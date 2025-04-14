Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Amid Trade Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for reinforced industrial and supply chain cooperation with Vietnam, as the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Monday. This appeal comes in the wake of mounting trade tensions due to significant U.S. tariffs, and ahead of Xi's Southeast Asia tour beginning with Vietnam from April 14 to 15.

The trip aims to bolster economic relations with China's neighboring countries at a time when the two largest economies are engaged in a tariff conflict. Recently, China increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, retaliating to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of higher duties on Chinese goods.

Xi has emphasized coordination through initiatives like the East Asia Cooperation to inject stability and positivity into global trade. The importance of multilateral trading systems and open cooperation was stressed, with a focus on avoiding the pitfalls of trade and tariff wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)