Left Menu

Goa CM Advocates Fire Safety Over Harassment Concerns

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stresses the importance of stringent fire safety norms, dispelling concerns of harassment in industrial and residential buildings. Celebrating the National Fire Service Day, he lauds the Fire and Emergency Services for saving lives and announces a fire risk allowance for personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:33 IST
Goa CM Advocates Fire Safety Over Harassment Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On National Fire Service Day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the necessity of stringent fire safety norms to protect lives in industrial and residential buildings. Addressing safety concerns, he urged the public to view these measures as proactive rather than punitive.

Sawant highlighted the commendable work of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who have saved 398 lives and preserved Rs 44 crore in property value over the past year. He underscored the importance of awareness about fire safety across the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that a fire risk allowance will be allocated to the state's Fire and Emergency Service personnel from this financial year. The fire department's ongoing training of 350 'Aapda Mitra-Aapda Sakhi' volunteers showcases the commitment to enhance emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025