Goa CM Advocates Fire Safety Over Harassment Concerns

On National Fire Service Day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the necessity of stringent fire safety norms to protect lives in industrial and residential buildings. Addressing safety concerns, he urged the public to view these measures as proactive rather than punitive.

Sawant highlighted the commendable work of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who have saved 398 lives and preserved Rs 44 crore in property value over the past year. He underscored the importance of awareness about fire safety across the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that a fire risk allowance will be allocated to the state's Fire and Emergency Service personnel from this financial year. The fire department's ongoing training of 350 'Aapda Mitra-Aapda Sakhi' volunteers showcases the commitment to enhance emergency response.

