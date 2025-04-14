Diplomatic Tensions Flare: France and Algeria's Diplomatic Row
France faces a potential diplomatic crisis as Algeria threatens to expel 12 French diplomatic staff. The tensions arose from France detaining an Algerian consular agent. France has warned of immediate reprisals, while Algeria's demands follow strained relations since France supported Morocco in a territorial dispute.
France is on the brink of a diplomatic crisis after Algeria threatened to expel 12 of its diplomatic staff. This development follows France's detention of an Algerian consular agent tied to a kidnapping case, sparking a new chapter in the already strained relations between the two nations.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot issued a stern warning, stating, "The Algerian authorities are demanding that 12 of our agents leave Algerian territory within 48 hours. If the decision to expel our agents is maintained, we will have no choice but to respond immediately."
Algeria has yet to confirm the expulsion order. This conflict adds to a history of complicated relations, exacerbated by France's recent support for Morocco in the Western Sahara dispute, which has further soured the relationship with Algeria.
