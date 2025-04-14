Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: France and Algeria's Diplomatic Row

France faces a potential diplomatic crisis as Algeria threatens to expel 12 French diplomatic staff. The tensions arose from France detaining an Algerian consular agent. France has warned of immediate reprisals, while Algeria's demands follow strained relations since France supported Morocco in a territorial dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:25 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: France and Algeria's Diplomatic Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is on the brink of a diplomatic crisis after Algeria threatened to expel 12 of its diplomatic staff. This development follows France's detention of an Algerian consular agent tied to a kidnapping case, sparking a new chapter in the already strained relations between the two nations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot issued a stern warning, stating, "The Algerian authorities are demanding that 12 of our agents leave Algerian territory within 48 hours. If the decision to expel our agents is maintained, we will have no choice but to respond immediately."

Algeria has yet to confirm the expulsion order. This conflict adds to a history of complicated relations, exacerbated by France's recent support for Morocco in the Western Sahara dispute, which has further soured the relationship with Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025