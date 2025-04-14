China Enforces Visa Restrictions Amidst Tibet-Related Tensions

China's foreign ministry has declared visa restrictions on certain U.S. personnel accused of "behaving badly" regarding Tibetan affairs. This announcement follows Washington's own restrictions on Chinese officials linked to the governance of areas in Tibet.

China criticized the United States for its approach, arguing that the U.S. visa restrictions infringe on international norms and laws. Beijing maintains that Tibet-related issues fall within its own internal jurisdiction. However, the U.S. accuses China of denying access to Tibet for diplomats and journalists and seeking "unrestricted access."

Chinese officials noted that foreign visitors, including tourists, are permitted to visit Tibet with appropriate group travel arrangements and permits. Yet, approval is still required for diplomats and journalists. Despite criticism from international human rights groups, China insists on its liberating intentions in Tibet since 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)