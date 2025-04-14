Left Menu

Peace Efforts Underway in Violence-Hit Murshidabad

Senior BSF officials visited Murshidabad, West Bengal, areas affected by recent violence to assure residents of support and safety as calm begins to return. Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi led the delegation, coordinating with local police to enhance security. The unrest stemmed from protests over the amended Waqf Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:17 IST
Peace Efforts Underway in Violence-Hit Murshidabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) visited the troubled regions of Murshidabad district, West Bengal, on Monday. Their visit aimed to assure locals of essential assistance, striving to restore peace and ensure public safety.

The delegation, headed by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi, toured Suti, Samserganj, and Dhulian, which were heavily impacted by the weekend's unrest. Gandhi stated that communication with the community and stationed jawans indicates a gradual return to normalcy.

Collaborative discussions with West Bengal Police resulted in a 'joint strategy' for increased patrols. Concerns over nighttime disturbances persist, prompting a responsive action plan to address security gaps. The uprising, triggered by discontent with the amended Waqf Act, triggered clashes that caused fatalities and injuries. CM Mamata Banerjee declared the state's refusal to enact the Act, while BJP's Suvendu Adhikari secured Central Armed Police Forces deployment by Calcutta High Court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025