Peace Efforts Underway in Violence-Hit Murshidabad

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) visited the troubled regions of Murshidabad district, West Bengal, on Monday. Their visit aimed to assure locals of essential assistance, striving to restore peace and ensure public safety.

The delegation, headed by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi, toured Suti, Samserganj, and Dhulian, which were heavily impacted by the weekend's unrest. Gandhi stated that communication with the community and stationed jawans indicates a gradual return to normalcy.

Collaborative discussions with West Bengal Police resulted in a 'joint strategy' for increased patrols. Concerns over nighttime disturbances persist, prompting a responsive action plan to address security gaps. The uprising, triggered by discontent with the amended Waqf Act, triggered clashes that caused fatalities and injuries. CM Mamata Banerjee declared the state's refusal to enact the Act, while BJP's Suvendu Adhikari secured Central Armed Police Forces deployment by Calcutta High Court's directive.

