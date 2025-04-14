Left Menu

Protests and Clashes Erupt Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

Supporters of the Indian Secular Front clashed with police in Bhangar, West Bengal, over protests concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in injuries and destroyed vehicles. The unrest highlights tensions about the law's implications, drawing criticisms from local leaders and accusations against political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with police in Bhangar, West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The unrest resulted in several injuries and multiple police vehicles being set ablaze.

The confrontation began when police prevented ISF supporters from marching to an anti-Waqf Act rally in central Kolkata, led by Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. Tensions rose as rallyists, from Bhangar and nearby regions, attempted to breach police barricades.

In the escalation, protesters torched police vehicles, and officers responded with a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, causing injuries. Protesters then staged a highway sit-in, causing traffic disruptions, while a significant police force worked to restore order. ISF leaders accused the BJP of inciting communal tension and criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for suppressing dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

