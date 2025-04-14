Ambedkar's Legacy: A Pillar of Constitutional Reform and Social Revolution

In a recent tribute, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru acknowledged Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's crucial role in shaping India's Constitution. Despite facing initial skepticism due to his oppositionist tendencies, Ambedkar was invited to join Nehru's Cabinet, a decision that underscored his influential contribution to the nation's legal and social framework.

Nehru's homage coincides with notable achievements in Ambedkar's career, including his tenure as India's first Law Minister. He resigned later, protesting against the delayed passage of the Hindu Code Bill, reflecting his unwavering commitment to legal and social reform.

The legacy of Ambedkar, according to Nehru's tribute, extends beyond Constitution-making. His actions symbolize a wider rebellion against oppressive societal structures, cementing his position as a venerated leader in India's transformative journey towards equality and justice.

