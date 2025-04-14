Left Menu

Ambedkar's Legacy: A Pillar of Constitutional Reform and Social Revolution

Jawaharlal Nehru acknowledged the significant role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in drafting India's Constitution and his impactful government service. Despite initial reservations, Nehru recognized Ambedkar's contributions to legal reforms and social justice. Ambedkar's tenure as India's first Law Minister and his resignation over the Hindu Code Bill underscored his dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:17 IST
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent tribute, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru acknowledged Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's crucial role in shaping India's Constitution. Despite facing initial skepticism due to his oppositionist tendencies, Ambedkar was invited to join Nehru's Cabinet, a decision that underscored his influential contribution to the nation's legal and social framework.

Nehru's homage coincides with notable achievements in Ambedkar's career, including his tenure as India's first Law Minister. He resigned later, protesting against the delayed passage of the Hindu Code Bill, reflecting his unwavering commitment to legal and social reform.

The legacy of Ambedkar, according to Nehru's tribute, extends beyond Constitution-making. His actions symbolize a wider rebellion against oppressive societal structures, cementing his position as a venerated leader in India's transformative journey towards equality and justice.

