India's Commitment to Social Justice: President's Assurance
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's commitment to social justice during a parliamentary address, highlighting progress in poverty reduction and social security. Despite opposition unrest, Murmu praised anti-corruption measures and efforts to empower the poor. Social security now benefits nearly 95 crore citizens, with 25 crore people lifted out of poverty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu reaffirmed the Union government's commitment to social justice in her address to a joint session of Parliament amid opposition protests.
She emphasized that social security benefits now reach nearly 95 crore citizens and highlighted the remarkable reduction in poverty, with 25 crore Indians lifted out over the past decade.
Murmu also commended the government's success in curbing corruption and ensuring the efficient use of public funds, with ongoing efforts to empower the impoverished in the government's third term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
