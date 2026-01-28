India's Commitment to Social Justice: President's Assurance

President Droupadi Murmu reaffirmed the Union government's commitment to social justice in her address to a joint session of Parliament amid opposition protests.

She emphasized that social security benefits now reach nearly 95 crore citizens and highlighted the remarkable reduction in poverty, with 25 crore Indians lifted out over the past decade.

Murmu also commended the government's success in curbing corruption and ensuring the efficient use of public funds, with ongoing efforts to empower the impoverished in the government's third term.

