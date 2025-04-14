Uttar Pradesh's 'Zero Poverty' Mission Honors Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the 'Zero Poverty' mission named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, aiming to elevate underprivileged individuals in the state above the poverty line. This initiative, deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, seeks to ensure every citizen has access to basic amenities and welfare schemes.

The announcement was made during a gathering organized by the Ambedkar Mahasabha to commemorate the renowned jurist's birth anniversary. In its first phase, the program will target 14-15 lakh families in gram panchayats who are currently deprived of complete government benefits. 'Uttar Pradesh will lead India in this decisive step towards Zero Poverty,' Adityanath declared.

Highlighting Ambedkar's contribution, the Chief Minister noted his struggle against societal challenges and his significant role in drafting the Constitution. He also criticized the Congress and Samajwadi Party for disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy while lauding PM Modi's efforts to uplift Dalits and marginalized communities.

