Delhi Heist: Jeweller Arrested for Buying Stolen Treasures

In a significant breakthrough, a man has been arrested in northeast Delhi for allegedly breaking into a house and making away with cash and jewellery worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Sahil, reportedly targeted Sapna Srivastava's residence on the night of November 23, 2024, in the Maujpur area. He absconded with Rs 7 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery valued at about Rs 40 lakh, and two mobile phones, as detailed by a senior officer.

Further investigative efforts led to the arrest of jeweller Ashwani, who was accused of purchasing the stolen items. Police are continuing to hunt for another accomplice involved in the disposal of the stolen valuables and hope to recover the remaining items soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)