Delhi Heist: Jeweller Arrested for Buying Stolen Treasures

A man was arrested for a major theft in northeast Delhi; he allegedly stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh. During the investigation, a jeweller named Ashwani was also apprehended for buying the stolen goods. Efforts continue to trace another accomplice and recover remaining items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:37 IST
In a significant breakthrough, a man has been arrested in northeast Delhi for allegedly breaking into a house and making away with cash and jewellery worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Sahil, reportedly targeted Sapna Srivastava's residence on the night of November 23, 2024, in the Maujpur area. He absconded with Rs 7 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery valued at about Rs 40 lakh, and two mobile phones, as detailed by a senior officer.

Further investigative efforts led to the arrest of jeweller Ashwani, who was accused of purchasing the stolen items. Police are continuing to hunt for another accomplice involved in the disposal of the stolen valuables and hope to recover the remaining items soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

