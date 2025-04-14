Left Menu

Displacement Crisis: Zamzam Camp's New Reality

Between 60,000 and 80,000 households have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur following a takeover by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The assault, which lasted four days, resulted in hundreds of casualties, drawing concern from the government and aid agencies.

The crisis at Zamzam camp in North Darfur has escalated, resulting in the displacement of between 60,000 and 80,000 households. The U.N. migration agency reported the seizure by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The RSF took control of the camp after a four-day offensive, leaving a trail of destruction. Both the government and humanitarian organizations report hundreds of individuals have been killed or injured, raising alarm on the ground.

This alarming development adds to the already volatile situation in the region, demanding urgent attention from international communities to address the humanitarian needs of the displaced families.

