Palestinian Activist's Arrest Sparks Outcry in Vermont

A Palestinian activist and green card holder, Mohsen Mahdawi, was arrested on Monday at a Vermont immigration office amid final steps to obtain U.S. citizenship. His detainment has sparked widespread condemnation and protest, with attorneys and lawmakers describing the act as unjust and retaliatory.

Mahdawi, a vocal critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza, took part in numerous campus protests during his time as a student at Columbia University. He played a key role in co-founding the Palestinian Student Union there. His recent arrest follows a similar case involving his colleague Mahmoud Khalil, further heightening tensions surrounding campus activism.

Vermont's Congressional delegation, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint, issued a united statement demanding Mahdawi's immediate release. They highlighted the violation of his rights as a legal resident and called for justice in what they termed a 'grave injustice'.

(With inputs from agencies.)