Palestinian Activist's Arrest Sparks Outcry in Vermont

Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi was arrested by ICE in Vermont during his citizenship process. Accused of being a national security risk, he was allegedly detained for his advocacy against the Gaza war. Friends and politicians demand his release, citing his peaceful protests and legal residency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vermont | Updated: 15-04-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 08:51 IST
A Palestinian activist and green card holder, Mohsen Mahdawi, was arrested on Monday at a Vermont immigration office amid final steps to obtain U.S. citizenship. His detainment has sparked widespread condemnation and protest, with attorneys and lawmakers describing the act as unjust and retaliatory.

Mahdawi, a vocal critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza, took part in numerous campus protests during his time as a student at Columbia University. He played a key role in co-founding the Palestinian Student Union there. His recent arrest follows a similar case involving his colleague Mahmoud Khalil, further heightening tensions surrounding campus activism.

Vermont's Congressional delegation, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint, issued a united statement demanding Mahdawi's immediate release. They highlighted the violation of his rights as a legal resident and called for justice in what they termed a 'grave injustice'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

