Palestinian Activist's Arrest Sparks Outcry in Vermont
Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi was arrested by ICE in Vermont during his citizenship process. Accused of being a national security risk, he was allegedly detained for his advocacy against the Gaza war. Friends and politicians demand his release, citing his peaceful protests and legal residency.
A Palestinian activist and green card holder, Mohsen Mahdawi, was arrested on Monday at a Vermont immigration office amid final steps to obtain U.S. citizenship. His detainment has sparked widespread condemnation and protest, with attorneys and lawmakers describing the act as unjust and retaliatory.
Mahdawi, a vocal critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza, took part in numerous campus protests during his time as a student at Columbia University. He played a key role in co-founding the Palestinian Student Union there. His recent arrest follows a similar case involving his colleague Mahmoud Khalil, further heightening tensions surrounding campus activism.
Vermont's Congressional delegation, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint, issued a united statement demanding Mahdawi's immediate release. They highlighted the violation of his rights as a legal resident and called for justice in what they termed a 'grave injustice'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
