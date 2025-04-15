Left Menu

Tribal Tragedy: Elephant Attacks Spark Outcry

Two tribal individuals were killed in a wild elephant attack in Athirappilly forests, sparking criticism from opposition leaders for the government's failure to prevent such incidents. The deceased are from a tribal settlement near Vazhachal. There's a call for urgent government measures as wildlife attacks increase.

Thrissur | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:40 IST
In a tragic incident, two tribal individuals were fatally attacked by wild elephants in the Athirappilly forests, according to police reports. The discovery of the bodies on Tuesday has stirred political uproar, with Congress leader V D Satheesan criticizing the government's inaction on preventing such occurrences.

The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, were part of a tribal settlement in Vazhachal. They were collecting forest produce when the attack occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday. Authorities have initiated a search to ensure no other individuals are trapped after fleeing from the aggressive herd.

This tragedy marks the third death from elephant attacks in the area within two days, highlighting a growing concern among local residents and politicians alike. Satheesan expressed strong disapproval of the state's lack of protective measures for forest-dwelling communities, urging for specialized surveillance and better safety provisions. He further criticized the forest minister's failure to act despite earlier promises, pointing out that 18 lives have already been claimed by wildlife attacks this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

