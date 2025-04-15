Tribal Tragedy: Elephant Attacks Spark Outcry

In a tragic incident, two tribal individuals were fatally attacked by wild elephants in the Athirappilly forests, according to police reports. The discovery of the bodies on Tuesday has stirred political uproar, with Congress leader V D Satheesan criticizing the government's inaction on preventing such occurrences.

The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, were part of a tribal settlement in Vazhachal. They were collecting forest produce when the attack occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday. Authorities have initiated a search to ensure no other individuals are trapped after fleeing from the aggressive herd.

This tragedy marks the third death from elephant attacks in the area within two days, highlighting a growing concern among local residents and politicians alike. Satheesan expressed strong disapproval of the state's lack of protective measures for forest-dwelling communities, urging for specialized surveillance and better safety provisions. He further criticized the forest minister's failure to act despite earlier promises, pointing out that 18 lives have already been claimed by wildlife attacks this year.

