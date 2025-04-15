Cautious Normalcy: Murshidabad's Path to Recovery

Life in Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal, is gradually normalizing after experiencing significant unrest due to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Security forces, including BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police, and RAF, have been actively monitoring the region to prevent any resurgence of violence.

According to state police, shops are reopening, and families displaced by the unrest are beginning to return home in areas like Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti, and Shamsherganj. TMC MP Khalilur Rahman praised the efforts to restore normalcy and urged residents to ignore rumors that could hinder progress.

More than 200 individuals have been arrested following violent protests that resulted in casualties and injuries. The BSF, in coordination with the police, has increased patrols. Traffic movement remains stable in other affected areas, such as Bhangar, where recent clashes occurred during demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)