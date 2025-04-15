Unraveling the Digital Arrest Syndicate: Operation Chakra-V

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed a major operation dubbed 'Operation Chakra-V' to clamp down on digital arrest scams, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. The specialized operation involved searches at 12 different sites, officials announced on Tuesday.

The operation stems from a case registered at the Rajasthan government's request, revealing that the four arrested individuals were part of a syndicate that extorted Rs 7.67 crore over 42 payments from a victim who was detained digitally for more than three months. The perpetrators pretended to be various law enforcement personnel, according to CBI officials.

'The CBI has embraced a comprehensive method in handling digital arrest cases, focusing on destroying the infrastructure behind such crimes,' a CBI spokesperson elaborated. Recent weeks have seen multiple cases registered, with investigative efforts extending across Moradabad and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Mumbai, and Jaipur. The inquiry revealed substantial digital and banking evidence, leading to the arrest of four suspects now in five-day police custody.

