Exotic Feline Trafficking Ring Busted in Mallorca

Spanish police arrested two individuals for illegally selling exotic felines online. Authorities seized 19 animals, including a caracal and servals, in Mallorca. They discovered over 40 irregular animal passports. Suspects offered rare felines like white tigers online. The animals will be rehabilitated at a center in Alicante.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police have taken decisive action against the illegal sale of exotic felines, arresting two individuals in connection with this illicit trade. Among the 19 animals seized were a caracal and two servals, all discovered during an operation centered in Manacor on the island of Mallorca.

The discovery of more than 40 irregular animal passports, sourced from countries including Russia, Belarus, and China, highlighted the scale and reach of the trafficking operation. The Civil Guard had been monitoring the situation since March last year, when a couple was identified as key players in breeding and selling these animals online.

The alleged perpetrators advertised rare species like white tigers and clouded leopards at exorbitant prices, reflecting the growing trend of keeping such creatures as pets, particularly in Russia and Ukraine. The seized animals are set to be transferred to a specialized rescue and rehabilitation center in Alicante, ensuring their proper care and safety.

