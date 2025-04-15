High-Profile Figures Face Charges in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate has leveled serious allegations against prominent Congress figures in the National Herald case. The chargesheet implicates Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and additional party members, including Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, in alleged money laundering activities.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed on April 9, will proceed with further judicial processes on April 25. The judge has emphasized the need for detailed examinations to ensure a thorough understanding of the case's complexities.

The upcoming court session will feature the presentation of essential case diaries, as emphasized by the special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate, to offer further insight into the proceedings against these high-profile political figures.

