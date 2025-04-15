High-Profile Figures Face Charges in National Herald Case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others for money laundering in the National Herald case. Special judge Vishal Gogne will review the chargesheet and the matter will proceed on April 25. Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey are among the accused.
The Enforcement Directorate has leveled serious allegations against prominent Congress figures in the National Herald case. The chargesheet implicates Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and additional party members, including Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, in alleged money laundering activities.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed on April 9, will proceed with further judicial processes on April 25. The judge has emphasized the need for detailed examinations to ensure a thorough understanding of the case's complexities.
The upcoming court session will feature the presentation of essential case diaries, as emphasized by the special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate, to offer further insight into the proceedings against these high-profile political figures.
