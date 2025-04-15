Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Compensation Policy for Inmate Deaths

The Maharashtra government has approved a policy offering up to Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of inmates who die from unnatural causes while in custody. This decision follows NHRC guidelines and specifies different compensation amounts for causes like medical negligence or suicide, excluding deaths from certain conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has introduced a policy offering compensation to families of inmates who die due to unnatural causes while in custody. The state will provide Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin if an inmate's death is linked to incidents such as medical negligence or assault.

In contrast, cases of suicide by inmates result in a lower compensation of Rs 1 lakh. This initiative follows directives issued by the National Human Rights Commission, underscoring the state's commitment to safeguard prisoner welfare until judicial approval.

Notably, the policy excludes deaths from natural causes like old age or prolonged illness. Detailed investigations will guide the compensation process, and responsible officials may face action for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

