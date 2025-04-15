BMA Commissioner to Oversee Holiday Security at Key Border Posts in April

As the Easter holiday season approaches, South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) is stepping up security and operational readiness at key ports of entry to ensure the safe and efficient movement of travellers. Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato will be physically present at the Lebombo border post between 15 and 18 April 2025 to supervise and assess the implementation of heightened security protocols.

This initiative is part of the BMA’s broader Easter operational plan to manage the anticipated spike in cross-border travel during one of the busiest periods of the year. The authority has rolled out a series of accelerated security control measures to manage the large volumes of outbound and inbound travellers during the Easter rush.

The Lebombo port of entry, located on the South Africa–Mozambique border, is one of the busiest transit points during holidays, and it often experiences congestion and delays. To help ease pressure on staff and speed up processing times, the BMA has introduced advanced technology solutions, including the deployment of surveillance drones and the use of body-worn cameras by personnel.

“The use of drones will help us monitor traffic build-up, illegal crossings, and suspicious activity in real time, while body-worn cameras will assist in ensuring accountability and transparency in all interactions with travellers,” said BMA spokesperson Thandiwe Mokoena.

Commissioner Masiapato will personally oversee staff deployments, operational logistics, and the flow of traveller movement at Lebombo, ensuring that both security and customer service are prioritised. He will also conduct on-site inspections to identify any bottlenecks or operational gaps and address them promptly with border personnel.

In addition to his presence at Lebombo, the BMA confirmed that Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana will be stationed at the Beitbridge border post from 16 to 17 April 2025. Beitbridge, a critical entry and exit point between South Africa and Zimbabwe, is another high-traffic area during the Easter season.

As part of the contingency measures, the BMA has coordinated with other law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and Customs and Immigration officials. The aim is to ensure a well-integrated and collaborative response to border security challenges.

Moreover, ports of entry that do not normally operate on a 24-hour basis have temporarily extended their service hours to accommodate the holiday traffic. This decision is expected to significantly reduce long queues and waiting times, while improving the overall border-crossing experience for thousands of travellers.

Following the initial exodus of travellers before the holidays, the Commissioner will shift his attention to the return leg. He will be stationed at the Beitbridge port of entry from 20 to 22 April 2025 to monitor the flow of inbound travellers re-entering the country after the Easter break.

The BMA is urging all travellers to plan their journeys in advance, comply with all customs and immigration requirements, and remain patient during busy peak hours.

“This level of visibility and active management by our senior leadership is crucial for ensuring not only operational success, but also traveller confidence in the integrity and efficiency of our border systems,” added Mokoena.

The BMA continues to position itself as the third major law enforcement service in the Republic, alongside SAPS and SANDF, playing a pivotal role in maintaining South Africa’s border security while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

Travellers can visit the BMA website or follow their official social media channels for updates on operational hours, traffic reports, and real-time alerts during the Easter period.