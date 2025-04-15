Left Menu

South Africa's Diplomatic Challenge: Mcebisi Jonas in Washington

Mcebisi Jonas, South Africa's special envoy to the US, attracts attention for past criticisms of former President Trump. Appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Jonas aims to mend strained relations. Trump's administration had expelled South Africa's ambassador, sparking tension over alleged anti-American policies.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:59 IST
South Africa's newly appointed special envoy to the United States, Mcebisi Jonas, is facing scrutiny over a speech from 2020 in which he labeled then-U.S. President Donald Trump a "racist, homophobic and narcissistic right-winger." Jonas, a former deputy finance minister, was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a key figure to repair the strained relations between South Africa and the U.S.

The Trump administration took a hardline stance by expelling South Africa's ambassador last month, citing remarks that underscored differences on race and governance. Trump's criticisms have included accusations of South Africa promoting anti-white, anti-American policies, leading to U.S. suspension of funding in February.

Jonas made his contentious speech shortly after the 2020 elections, highlighting the dangers of Trump's presidency and emphasizing globalism and international trade. Reflecting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inequality, Jonas's appointment comes at a crucial juncture for improved diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

