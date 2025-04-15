Left Menu

Tension Strikes Thane Village After Festivity Firing Incident

In Thane district's Bopar village, a man, Yogesh Madvi, allegedly fired into the air following a dispute with a farmer during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The incident, occurring 12 hours post-confrontation, spread panic despite no injuries. Authorities registered a case incorporating sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:11 IST
Tension Strikes Thane Village After Festivity Firing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling incident unfolded in Bopar village, Thane, when a man allegedly discharged a firearm into the air after a violent disagreement during a religious procession, authorities confirmed.

The altercation, beginning as a minor scuffle during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, escalated into a serious threat to safety on April 13. Witnesses reported that Yogesh Madvi, implicated in the violence, was seen confronting a local farmer before pursuing him to a temple and brandishing a firearm.

Police have promptly filed a case under relevant legal statutes, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, as they investigate the motives and broader implications of this alarming episode. Despite the gravity of the event, no injuries were documented, though substantial concern continues to loom over the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025