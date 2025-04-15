Tension Strikes Thane Village After Festivity Firing Incident
In Thane district's Bopar village, a man, Yogesh Madvi, allegedly fired into the air following a dispute with a farmer during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The incident, occurring 12 hours post-confrontation, spread panic despite no injuries. Authorities registered a case incorporating sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
An unsettling incident unfolded in Bopar village, Thane, when a man allegedly discharged a firearm into the air after a violent disagreement during a religious procession, authorities confirmed.
The altercation, beginning as a minor scuffle during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, escalated into a serious threat to safety on April 13. Witnesses reported that Yogesh Madvi, implicated in the violence, was seen confronting a local farmer before pursuing him to a temple and brandishing a firearm.
Police have promptly filed a case under relevant legal statutes, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, as they investigate the motives and broader implications of this alarming episode. Despite the gravity of the event, no injuries were documented, though substantial concern continues to loom over the village.
