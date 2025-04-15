Judicial Showdown: Trump's Defiance in Deportation Case

A U.S. judge will review the Trump administration's failure to update her on efforts to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man illegally deported to El Salvador. This case raises concerns of potential judicial defiance by the administration, according to critics and legal experts.

The hearing, overseen by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, was scheduled for 4 p.m. in Greenbelt, Maryland. Legal observers suggest Xinis may question the administration's communication with El Salvador's President Bukele, potentially indicating a defiance of the court's directive to facilitate Garcia's return.

The administration argues it is following court orders, citing legal limitations in extracting individuals from foreign sovereign custody, a stance reiterated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. President Trump labeled inquiries into the administration's failure to seek Garcia's return as misguided, while Bukele dismissed suggestions of his involvement as preposterous amid contention over Garcia's alleged gang affiliation.

