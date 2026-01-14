TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order
A court has sentenced Power TV Managing Director Rakesh Shetty to three months in jail for breaching an injunction to avoid broadcasting defamatory content against former IPS officer B R Ravikanthe Gowda. Despite knowing the order, Power TV aired shows defaming Gowda, leading to the contempt ruling.
- Country:
- India
The Managing Director of Power TV, Rakesh Shetty, is facing a three-month jail sentence following a court ruling. Shetty was found guilty of violating an interim injunction prohibiting the telecast of content defaming former IPS officer B R Ravikanthe Gowda.
The injunction, originally issued by a Bengaluru Rural District court, aimed to prevent the portrayal of Gowda in a negative light. However, Power TV aired programs in late September that depicted Gowda adversely, prompting this legal action.
The presiding judge, Abdul Saleem, emphasized that the violation of an ex-parte interim injunction can lead to contempt proceedings. The court indicated that adherence to such orders is mandatory during their effect, with non-compliance subject to penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
