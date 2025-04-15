Europe's Defence Spending Limits: A Potential Path to Conflict with Russia

In the face of increasing tensions with Russia, Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene is calling for the removal of borrowing limits on defence spending within Europe, warning that failure to act could lead to conflict. In an interview with Reuters, she emphasized that defence is a priority over structural reforms.

As a NATO and EU member bordering Russia and Belarus, Lithuania plans to boost its defence budget to 5.5% of GDP next year. EU discussions are underway about a joint defence fund to alleviate concerns of indebted countries by detaching defence costs from national accounts, thus preparing for potential Russian aggression.

Proposals like the ReArm Europe plan, which suggests an $876 billion increase in military spending over four years, are being considered to enhance the EU's defence capabilities. Sakaliene supports lifting restrictions on defence spending to enable immediate funding, highlighting the need for Europe to self-finance its security rather than depending predominantly on the U.S.

