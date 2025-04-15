Govt Partners with Swiggy via NCS Portal to Boost Gig Jobs and Youth Employment

In a landmark development aimed at boosting employment in India’s fast-evolving gig and logistics economy, the Ministry of Labour & Employment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy today in New Delhi. The collaboration, facilitated through the National Career Service (NCS) portal, marks a major public-private initiative to enhance employment opportunities for youth, women, and gig workers across the country.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje. Also present at the event were senior officials from the Ministry, Swiggy representatives, and other stakeholders from the employment ecosystem.

National Career Service: Empowering India’s Workforce

In his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the critical role of the National Career Service (NCS) portal in connecting India’s vast talent pool with employers across multiple sectors. As of January 31, 2025, the portal boasts over 1.25 crore active job seekers and 40 lakh registered employers, making it one of the largest employment facilitation platforms in the country.

“The NCS portal has evolved into a dynamic and inclusive digital employment platform that not only connects job seekers and employers but also offers skilling, counselling, and placement services. This new partnership with Swiggy will expand the portal’s footprint into the rapidly growing gig and platform economy,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

12 Lakh Gig Opportunities Expected Over Next 2–3 Years

As part of the MoU, Swiggy aims to integrate its wide array of gig job opportunities—including delivery, logistics, and support roles—directly onto the NCS portal. Through this integration, Swiggy is projected to mobilize over 12 lakh employment opportunities in the next 2 to 3 years, particularly targeting semi-urban and urban job seekers who are looking for flexible and location-based work options.

“This collaboration is a win-win model. Swiggy will tap into a large, diverse, and job-ready talent pool, while job seekers across India will gain increased visibility and access to structured and verified job opportunities,” Dr. Mandaviya added.

Swiggy’s Vision for Inclusive Digital Employment

Dinker Vashisht, Chief of Corporate Affairs at Swiggy, praised the initiative as a forward-looking example of how digital platforms can partner with the government to scale employment. He emphasized Swiggy’s continued commitment to inclusive growth and creating livelihood opportunities through digital entrepreneurship.

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Labour & Employment via the NCS portal is a testimony to how digital platforms can drive socio-economic impact. Through this MoU, we are not only offering jobs but empowering individuals with the tools to thrive in a tech-enabled gig economy,” said Vashisht.

Key Features of the Swiggy–NCS MoU

The agreement outlines a structured roadmap to streamline gig job facilitation via the NCS portal, with the following highlights:

Verified Job Listings: Swiggy will regularly post verified delivery and support role job openings on the NCS portal, ensuring legitimacy and transparency for job seekers.

Real-time API Integration: An API-based system will allow for real-time job postings and application tracking, reducing delays and improving the user experience.

Focus on Inclusive Hiring: Emphasis will be placed on recruiting youth, women, and individuals seeking part-time or flexible work arrangements.

Worker Welfare & Digital Empowerment: The partnership will also promote awareness of labour rights, onboarding procedures, and government welfare schemes to ensure holistic worker development.

A Broader Public-Private Employment Vision

This MoU is part of a larger initiative by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to engage private employers and gig platforms to bridge the employment gap. With a growing shift toward platform-based work models, the government aims to create a robust, inclusive, and scalable employment ecosystem that addresses both traditional and non-traditional forms of work.

Union Minister of State Sushri Shobha Karandlaje reiterated the government's commitment to making the NCS portal a one-stop solution for employment facilitation. “With partnerships like this, we aim to promote hyperlocal job matching, international placement opportunities, and skilling programs that are aligned with market needs,” she stated.

Looking Ahead

With this strategic tie-up, the Ministry and Swiggy are setting a precedent for other gig platforms and employers to join hands in fostering meaningful employment across sectors. As India continues to embrace the digital economy, such partnerships will play a crucial role in empowering the workforce and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

The Ministry reaffirmed its vision of driving employment through technology, inclusion, and innovation—underscoring its resolve to build a future-ready workforce aligned with India’s growth trajectory.