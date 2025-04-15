Nigerian Man Arrested for Alleged Fraud in Navi Mumbai

In a decisive move by Navi Mumbai police, a Nigerian national has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a local businesswoman of Rs 3.5 lakh. The arrest follows an elaborate scheme involving a phony offer of a chemical business opportunity in the United Kingdom.

The suspect, identified as Odulfus Uche Onuma, was residing in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The victim, involved in the chemical industry, had initially received an email on January 26 touting the business offer, which she found convincing enough to transfer Rs 3.05 lakh to a specified account.

However, after making the payment, the businesswoman found herself unable to reach the alleged company, prompting her to file a police complaint in Matunga. Through diligent investigation, it was discovered that a phone number linked to the scam originated in Kharghar, culminating in Onuma's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)