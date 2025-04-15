Left Menu

Nigerian Man Arrested for Alleged Fraud in Navi Mumbai

A Nigerian man, Odulfus Uche Onuma, was detained by Navi Mumbai police for deceiving a businesswoman out of Rs 3.5 lakh. The suspect promised a lucrative UK chemical business opportunity, leaving the victim without contact post-payment. The perpetrator was captured following an investigation.

Updated: 15-04-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:28 IST
In a decisive move by Navi Mumbai police, a Nigerian national has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a local businesswoman of Rs 3.5 lakh. The arrest follows an elaborate scheme involving a phony offer of a chemical business opportunity in the United Kingdom.

The suspect, identified as Odulfus Uche Onuma, was residing in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The victim, involved in the chemical industry, had initially received an email on January 26 touting the business offer, which she found convincing enough to transfer Rs 3.05 lakh to a specified account.

However, after making the payment, the businesswoman found herself unable to reach the alleged company, prompting her to file a police complaint in Matunga. Through diligent investigation, it was discovered that a phone number linked to the scam originated in Kharghar, culminating in Onuma's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

