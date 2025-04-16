Pentagon Leak Scandal: Dan Caldwell Under Scrutiny

One of the main advisers to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, was removed from the Pentagon premises under scrutiny in a leaks investigation within the Department of Defense, a U.S. official revealed to Reuters. This undisclosed action placed Caldwell on administrative leave due to an "unauthorized disclosure," according to the official who requested anonymity. This incident has not been previously disclosed to the public.

While withholding specifics of the case, the official stated that "the investigation remains ongoing," leaving open possibilities regarding the disclosure's nature, including its recipient. A memo, dated March 21 and signed by Hegseth's chief of staff Joe Kasper, called for probing "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications."

The memo suggested a polygraph was a possibility, though it remains uncertain if Caldwell faced one. Despite not being as publicly recognized as other top Pentagon figures, Caldwell's influential position as an adviser was noted. His significance was further evidenced in a published Signal text chain where Hegseth referred to him as the main contact with the National Security Council amid military operations planning against Yemeni Houthis.

