Left Menu

Pentagon Leak Scandal: Dan Caldwell Under Scrutiny

Dan Caldwell, a key adviser to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been placed on administrative leave following an investigation into unauthorized leaks at the Department of Defense. The investigation continues, with potential polygraph tests on the table. Caldwell's significance was highlighted in recent strategic military communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:57 IST
Pentagon Leak Scandal: Dan Caldwell Under Scrutiny

One of the main advisers to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, was removed from the Pentagon premises under scrutiny in a leaks investigation within the Department of Defense, a U.S. official revealed to Reuters. This undisclosed action placed Caldwell on administrative leave due to an "unauthorized disclosure," according to the official who requested anonymity. This incident has not been previously disclosed to the public.

While withholding specifics of the case, the official stated that "the investigation remains ongoing," leaving open possibilities regarding the disclosure's nature, including its recipient. A memo, dated March 21 and signed by Hegseth's chief of staff Joe Kasper, called for probing "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications."

The memo suggested a polygraph was a possibility, though it remains uncertain if Caldwell faced one. Despite not being as publicly recognized as other top Pentagon figures, Caldwell's influential position as an adviser was noted. His significance was further evidenced in a published Signal text chain where Hegseth referred to him as the main contact with the National Security Council amid military operations planning against Yemeni Houthis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025