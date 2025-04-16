Alpine Speed Ascent: Hojac and Brugger Break 21-Year Record

In a remarkable feat of endurance and speed, Swiss climber Nicolas Hojac and his Austrian partner Philipp Brugger have smashed a 21-year record in the climbing world. The duo conquered the North Faces of the Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau in the Bernese Alps in an astounding 15 hours and 30 minutes, significantly reducing the previous record by almost 10 hours, which was set by Swiss mountaineers Ueli Steck and Stephan Siegrist back in 2004.

The journey commenced in the dead of night at 01:00 local time, with the climbers reaching the Eiger summit in under six hours—a task most amateurs would tackle over one or two days. Their relentless pace and strategic efficiency allowed them to maintain a lead over time. Brugger, reflecting on the achievement, noted the miraculous turnaround in his own health, having suffered a perforated bowel the previous year.

Hojac expressed his disbelief at the duo's success, admitting that completing the challenge in less than 19 to 21 hours had not been anticipated. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the power of human perseverance and the body's capability to overcome hurdles, setting a new benchmark in mountaineering feats.

