Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Attack

The Russian defense ministry reported destruction of 26 Ukrainian drones overnight. The drones were intercepted across several regions, including Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, and Crimea. This defensive maneuver signifies ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the critical role of military strategy in current conflicts.

Updated: 16-04-2025 09:51 IST
In a strategic defense move, Russian forces reportedly intercepted 26 Ukrainian drones overnight, the country's defense ministry revealed on Wednesday.

Among the destroyed drones, nine were eliminated over the southern Voronezh region and eight over the Belgorod region, both near the border. Additionally, drones were downed over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow regions, and the Crimean Peninsula.

This development is a stark reminder of the persistent tensions between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the military engagements that define their current relations.

