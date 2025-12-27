San Francisco Blackout Sparks Debate on Robotaxi Preparedness

A significant power outage in San Francisco brought operations of Waymo robotaxis to a standstill, causing traffic chaos and raising serious concerns regarding the readiness of autonomous vehicles during emergency situations such as natural disasters.

The incident, triggered by a fire at a PG&E substation, knocked out power to about a third of the city on December 20. Waymo's driverless taxis were immobilized at various intersections, flashing hazard lights, as traffic lights failed. Waymo resumed service a day later, but the event sparked renewed debate over the regulation of the rapidly expanding autonomous vehicle industry.

Experts like Philip Koopman and Missy Cummings are advocating for more stringent regulations, particularly around remote operations that assist these vehicles. California authorities are investigating the incident and discussing new regulations to enhance safety standards, signaling a critical moment for the future of robotaxi deployments in urban landscapes.