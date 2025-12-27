Operation Clean Air: Crackdown on Dust and Waste in Gurugram Roads

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas launched an extensive inspection on Friday in Gurugram, targeting road-cleaning and maintenance under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Seventeen inspection teams from Haryana and Central Pollution Control Boards assessed 125 roads, uncovering high dust accumulation and improper waste management.

The CAQM emphasized the necessity of diligent maintenance, regular dust suppression, and prevention of open burning to improve Gurugram's air quality.