Operation Clean Air: Crackdown on Dust and Waste in Gurugram Roads

The Commission for Air Quality Management undertook a comprehensive inspection in Gurugram under 'Operation Clean Air', revealing significant dust and waste issues on roads maintained by the Municipal Corporation. The inspections pointed to deficiencies in road maintenance, necessitating immediate corrective measures and enhanced supervision for improved air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:36 IST
Representative Image (Photo/CAQM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas launched an extensive inspection on Friday in Gurugram, targeting road-cleaning and maintenance under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Seventeen inspection teams from Haryana and Central Pollution Control Boards assessed 125 roads, uncovering high dust accumulation and improper waste management.

The CAQM emphasized the necessity of diligent maintenance, regular dust suppression, and prevention of open burning to improve Gurugram's air quality.

