Battle of the Sexes: AI-Driven Game-Changer

Indian sports technology startup KPro will partner in the 'Battle of the Sexes' match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios in Dubai. Known for its computer vision and biomechanics systems, KPro aims to elevate player analysis without wearables. The sports analytics market sees significant growth, driven by professional and youth sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
KPro, an Indian sports technology startup, is set to revolutionize the upcoming 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios in Dubai by serving as the Artificial Intelligence partner.

Specializing in computer vision and biomechanics, KPro will provide in-depth player analysis without the use of wearables, setting a unique precedent in sports analytics. Historically, such technologies have been dominated by European, American, and Australian firms.

The global sports analytics market is booming, with expected annual growth of over 20%. As KPro steps onto the global stage, figures like former badminton world champion Saina Nehwal recognize the value of AI in optimizing athlete performance through data-backed insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

