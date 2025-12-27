Battle of the Sexes: AI-Driven Game-Changer

KPro, an Indian sports technology startup, is set to revolutionize the upcoming 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios in Dubai by serving as the Artificial Intelligence partner.

Specializing in computer vision and biomechanics, KPro will provide in-depth player analysis without the use of wearables, setting a unique precedent in sports analytics. Historically, such technologies have been dominated by European, American, and Australian firms.

The global sports analytics market is booming, with expected annual growth of over 20%. As KPro steps onto the global stage, figures like former badminton world champion Saina Nehwal recognize the value of AI in optimizing athlete performance through data-backed insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)