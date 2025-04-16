China's Strategic Trade Negotiator Shake-Up Amid US Tariff Tensions
China has appointed Li Chenggang as its new trade negotiator in the midst of an escalating trade war with the U.S. This sudden leadership change comes as China adopts a hardline stance, replacing veteran negotiator Wang Shouwen, with Li previously critical of U.S. tariffs during WTO discussions.
In a surprise move, China has reshuffled its trade negotiation team amid escalating tensions with the United States. Veteran trade negotiator Wang Shouwen has been replaced by Li Chenggang, currently the Chinese envoy to the World Trade Organization.
This decision comes amid President Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia tour, where he aims to strengthen economic ties with neighboring countries. The abrupt change, unveiled on Wednesday, coincides with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao's participation in Xi's visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia.
Amid rising global trade uncertainties sparked by the U.S. tariffs, China has maintained a firm stance against Washington's trade policies. China's new negotiator, Li, previously criticized U.S. actions at a WTO meeting, emphasizing China's resistance to 'tariff shocks' and urging the U.S. to abandon its unilateral trade practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
