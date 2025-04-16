Hongkong Post Halts US Postal Services Amid Tariff Dispute
Hongkong Post has suspended its goods mail services to the United States due to what it describes as 'bullying' U.S. tariffs. The suspension includes air mail postal service for goods from April 27. The actions come after the U.S. eliminated a key exemption and increased tariffs.
In a significant move, Hongkong Post announced the suspension of its goods mail services to the United States amid a dispute over new tariffs. The postal service described the U.S. tariffs as 'bullying' and 'unreasonable.'
Beginning April 27, Hongkong Post will also suspend its air mail postal service for items containing goods. The decision follows the U.S. government's elimination of the 'de minimus' exemption and an increase in tariffs for Hong Kong postal items containing goods, effective May 2.
Items solely containing documents will not be affected by this suspension. The new U.S. tariffs come in the wake of Hong Kong's loss of special trading status, previously granted under U.S. law, due to the 2020 national security law imposed by China.
