Hongkong Post Halts US Postal Services Amid Tariff Dispute

In a significant move, Hongkong Post announced the suspension of its goods mail services to the United States amid a dispute over new tariffs. The postal service described the U.S. tariffs as 'bullying' and 'unreasonable.'

Beginning April 27, Hongkong Post will also suspend its air mail postal service for items containing goods. The decision follows the U.S. government's elimination of the 'de minimus' exemption and an increase in tariffs for Hong Kong postal items containing goods, effective May 2.

Items solely containing documents will not be affected by this suspension. The new U.S. tariffs come in the wake of Hong Kong's loss of special trading status, previously granted under U.S. law, due to the 2020 national security law imposed by China.

