Trump Keeps Door Open for U.S.-China Trade Deal
President Trump signals openness to a trade agreement with China, but insists Beijing must initiate the move. In response, China raised tariffs on U.S. goods, with Washington urging an end to the tariff war. Both leaders have yet to back down in the ongoing economic conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:26 IST
President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to negotiate a trade deal with China, but emphasized that Beijing needs to make the first move, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Leavitt stated that China desires the American consumer market and suggested that Beijing should take the initiative in the trade discussions.
Amidst the escalating tariff war, China has responded to U.S. tariff hikes by imposing its own levies, with the Chinese foreign ministry urging Washington to abandon its aggressive tactics if genuine dialogue is desired.
(With inputs from agencies.)
