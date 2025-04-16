Trump Keeps Door Open for U.S.-China Trade Deal

President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to negotiate a trade deal with China, but emphasized that Beijing needs to make the first move, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt stated that China desires the American consumer market and suggested that Beijing should take the initiative in the trade discussions.

Amidst the escalating tariff war, China has responded to U.S. tariff hikes by imposing its own levies, with the Chinese foreign ministry urging Washington to abandon its aggressive tactics if genuine dialogue is desired.

(With inputs from agencies.)