Left Menu

Maldives Bars Israeli Passport Holders: A Political Stance

The Maldives has amended its immigration laws to prohibit Israeli passport holders from entering the country, following the conflict in Gaza. The law, approved by President Mohamed Muizzu, underscores the Maldives' support for Palestine. The amendment's impact on dual nationals remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:34 IST
Maldives Bars Israeli Passport Holders: A Political Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

The Maldives has made a significant move in its immigration policy, barring Israeli passport holders from entering its borders amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This decision follows an amendment passed by Parliament and ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu, according to an official statement released by the president's office.

The new law, reflecting the Maldives' stand against the actions of Israel, aligns with the country's protest against what it describes as 'ongoing acts of genocide' by Israel against Palestinians. Although the decision by the Cabinet was nearly a year old, it was not formally adopted until this week.

The implications of this change remain uncertain for dual nationals holding Israeli and other passports. Known for its status as a luxury tourist destination, Maldives, a predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, has legally restricted the practice of other religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025