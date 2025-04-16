Maldives Bars Israeli Passport Holders: A Political Stance

The Maldives has made a significant move in its immigration policy, barring Israeli passport holders from entering its borders amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This decision follows an amendment passed by Parliament and ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu, according to an official statement released by the president's office.

The new law, reflecting the Maldives' stand against the actions of Israel, aligns with the country's protest against what it describes as 'ongoing acts of genocide' by Israel against Palestinians. Although the decision by the Cabinet was nearly a year old, it was not formally adopted until this week.

The implications of this change remain uncertain for dual nationals holding Israeli and other passports. Known for its status as a luxury tourist destination, Maldives, a predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, has legally restricted the practice of other religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)